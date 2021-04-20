Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $117.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE:WAL traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,160. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $104.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $67,557,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

