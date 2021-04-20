Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNARF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.43.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

