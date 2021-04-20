WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Tops $114.67 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. WHALE has a market cap of $114.67 million and $591,614.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $21.02 or 0.00037655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00281689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00987592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00666002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,029.85 or 1.00368595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

