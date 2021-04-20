Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.93.

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$53.81. 510,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$76.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total transaction of C$188,641.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,206.78. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592 over the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

