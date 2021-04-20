Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 109,245 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.40.
In related news, Director Kerry G. Campbell bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $92,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $126,739.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,572 shares of company stock valued at $169,810. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
