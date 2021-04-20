Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.48

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 109,245 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.40.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $126,739.08. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $38,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,572 shares of company stock valued at $169,810 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
