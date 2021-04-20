Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.48

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $4.36. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 109,245 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.40.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $126,739.08. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $38,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,572 shares of company stock valued at $169,810 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.