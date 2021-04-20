WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $11.24 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002845 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00023890 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 919,794,430 coins and its circulating supply is 719,794,429 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.