Whiteheart Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.76 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $1.29 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $1,773.36 or 0.03147822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00272342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.58 or 0.00934716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00661358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,505.16 or 1.00300040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

