Wing Market Cap Achieves $77.28 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $77.28 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.73 or 0.00090130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00277423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00653762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.74 or 0.99869558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.89 or 0.00889868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,648,266 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,266 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

