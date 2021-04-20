Wings Price Tops $0.10 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Wings has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $38,079.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.