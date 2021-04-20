Wings Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $42,391.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

