Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.