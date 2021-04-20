Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.63

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.63 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 183.95 ($2.40). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 183.70 ($2.40), with a volume of 8,381,189 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRW shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.