Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 1,037 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.