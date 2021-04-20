Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.