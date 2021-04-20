Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.16

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.16 and last traded at $93.16, with a volume of 9352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.