Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Christopher Hufnagel Sells 2,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 470,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.