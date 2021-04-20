Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Sells $75,808.18 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $75,808.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $203,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.