Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek Sells 1,463 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 470,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,224. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

