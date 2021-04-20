Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $806,194.60 and approximately $127,427.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,711.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.72 or 0.04099186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00473083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $953.60 or 0.01681496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00697378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00544959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.17 or 0.00430546 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00242424 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.