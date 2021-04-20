WOWswap (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $411,539.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $29.81 or 0.00052966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $7.72 million and $411,539.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

