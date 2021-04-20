Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00010133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $371,136.93 and $69.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00281689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00987592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00666002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,029.85 or 1.00368595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

