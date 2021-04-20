Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $526.66 or 0.00925769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $980.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00272273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00671459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.71 or 0.99803147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,445.77 or 0.86916679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,031,743 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

