Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $70.15 or 0.00126755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $117.63 million and approximately $118.21 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

