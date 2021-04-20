W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,211. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

