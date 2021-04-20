xBTC (xBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $1,849.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00281689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00987592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00666002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,029.85 or 1.00368595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.