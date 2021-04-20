Xend Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.61 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00272273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00671459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.71 or 0.99803147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

