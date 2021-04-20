Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE XRX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

