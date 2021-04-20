Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE XRX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Xerox has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.