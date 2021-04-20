XMax 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.29 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. XMax has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XMax

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

