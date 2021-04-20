XMON (XMON) Price Reaches $1,282.75 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. XMON has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $108,031.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,282.75 or 0.02304637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

