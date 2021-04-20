XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The company had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

XOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

XOMA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.51. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

