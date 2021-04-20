Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 117,510 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Xtant Medical worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

