XTRABYTES Tops One Day Volume of $420.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $420.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00282134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048367 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

