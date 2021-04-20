XTRABYTES Tops One Day Volume of $420.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $420.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062729 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00282134 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023763 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010094 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048367 BTC.
XTRABYTES Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “
Buying and Selling XTRABYTES
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.
