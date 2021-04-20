yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00651250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

