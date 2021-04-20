Yearn Secure Price Hits $3.69 on Top Exchanges (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $2.13 million and $90,935.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00647746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,895 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

