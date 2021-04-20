Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.08. The stock has a market cap of £318.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.