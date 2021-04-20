Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.11

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.11 and traded as low as C$12.00. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 3,948 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.27. The company has a market cap of C$336.73 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

