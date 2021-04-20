Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells $42,390.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $72,842.92.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 693,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

