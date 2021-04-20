YFValue (YFV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.00644608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

