YGGDRASH Reaches Market Cap of $6.89 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $78,288.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00021217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00094145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.00643104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.