YGGDRASH (YEED) 1-Day Volume Hits $113,635.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $113,635.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00088627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.00641759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

