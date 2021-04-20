Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $16.30 million and $1.37 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00280550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.07 or 0.00993573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.18 or 0.00655428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.68 or 0.99653031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

