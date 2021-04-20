Yield Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

