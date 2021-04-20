YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,102,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,190.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.