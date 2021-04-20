Yum China (YUMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

