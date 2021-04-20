Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

BHLB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

