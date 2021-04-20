Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.51). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CYTK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,375 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

