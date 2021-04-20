Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.24. eHealth posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. 369,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,570. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

