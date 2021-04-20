Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.45. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 66,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,851,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

