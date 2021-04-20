Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

